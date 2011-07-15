StyleCaster
Get Emma Watson’s Effortless Airport Style: Shop The Look
From London to New York and all the stops in between, Emma Watson has seen her fair share of airports in the past few weeks. With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II out today, Emma has been on a whirlwind of sorts, jumping from one continent to another. She proved that she has definitely mastered the art of effortless airport style, appearing in a decidedly 60s, beatle-esque look as she made her way through Heathrow airport on the way to Harry Potter’s NYC premiere last week. She kept it comfy in flats, and gave us a little taste of Fall by donning a chic Burberry suede trench. Click through to replicate her retro style for yourself.

Burberry Short suede trench coat, $957, at Net-a-Porter

MICHAEL Michael Kors Short suede trench coat, $605, at Net-a-Porter

ASOS WHITE Leather Trim Trench, $86.20, at ASOS

MOTO Black Jamie Ultimate Skinny Jeans, $80, at Topshop

MiH Jeans Vienna low-rise leggings-style jeans, $78, at The Outnet

Zadig et Voltaire ballet shoes, 210.00, at Zadig et Voltaire

Wanted Shoes Women's Lario Ballet Flat, $39.99, at Endless

Mulberry Carter Double Handle Bag, $1550, at Mulberry

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Gather Shoulder Tote, $198.40, at Zappos

Hold the Press Hat, $22.40, at Roxy

Salerno Fedora Hat, $45, at All Saints

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer, $145, at Piperlime

Thick Wayfarer Sunglass, $3, at Wetseal

