Get Emma Watson’s Effortless Airport Style: Shop The Look

From London to New York and all the stops in between, Emma Watson has seen her fair share of airports in the past few weeks. With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II out today, Emma has been on a whirlwind of sorts, jumping from one continent to another. She proved that she has definitely mastered the art of effortless airport style, appearing in a decidedly 60s, beatle-esque look as she made her way through Heathrow airport on the way to Harry Potter’s NYC premiere last week. She kept it comfy in flats, and gave us a little taste of Fall by donning a chic Burberry suede trench. Click through to replicate her retro style for yourself.