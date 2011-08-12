Get Emma Stone’s Cat Eyed Frames From “The Help”

I didn’t think Emma Stone could get any cuter, and then she went ahead and put on cat eye glasses for her role as a spunky Southern writer in The Help and went up another cute notch.

Lucky for you, cat eye is as popular now as it was during the 1960s so you can get Emma Stone’s cat eyed look with eye glasses or sunnies. Check out the slideshow right meow for all your cat eye options. Go vintage in straight-from-Etsy buys, or try and updated version like Alexander Wang’s. Either way, its a statement I think you’re going to want to make.