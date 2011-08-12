StyleCaster
Get Emma Stone’s Cat Eyed Frames From “The Help”

I didn’t think Emma Stone could get any cuter, and then she went ahead and put on cat eye glasses for her role as a spunky Southern writer in The Help and went up another cute notch.

Lucky for you, cat eye is as popular now as it was during the 1960s so you can get Emma Stone’s cat eyed look with eye glasses or sunnies. Check out the slideshow right meow for all your cat eye options. Go vintage in straight-from-Etsy buys, or try and updated version like Alexander Wang’s. Either way, its a statement I think you’re going to want to make.

Purple Ray Bans, $159.95, from LensCrafters

Alexander Wang for Linda Farrow, $355, from Saks 5th Ave

The Roxan, $490, from Face A Face

Nine Lives, $24, from Anthropologie

Vintage Blush Cat Eyes, $235, from Etsy

Cat Eye Sunglasses, $295, from Dior

Elizabeth and James Centinela Glasses, $180, from Shopbop

Vintage Rhinestone Cat Eyes, $85, from Etsy

