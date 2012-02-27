Get ‘Em While They’re Hot: IHOP Has Your Free Pancakes

Happy Pancake Day kids! In celebration of this glorious holiday, we urge you to head out and indulge in a stack or five of these delicious treats. And if you’re a little strapped for cash or just love free things (and who doesn’t) IHOP has your back.

The International House of Awesome is offering every customer a complimentary short stack of pancakes to get the good times started. Stop in to a participating restaurant between 7 am and 10 pm for a little mid-week indulgence. They’ll be asking you to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which we love cause giving back always makes things sweeter.

Happy snacking!