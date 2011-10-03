Get Claire Danes’ Badass CIA Look

Claire Danes‘ new role is a far cry from her My So Called Life days. In the Showtime series Homeland, Danes plays Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent struggling to cope with guilt over her inability to predict the attacks on 9/11 and a loss of authority within the agency. Danes is ready to take out anyone threatening America’s safety and she looks pretty amazing while doing it.

Our favorite look on Danes is this hot leather ensemble. While you might not be jetting off across the world fighting terrorism, we think it’s worth investing in a couple pieces like these that you can mix and match. Click through for our take on Danes’ outfit. Is this something you could see yourself sporting for fall?