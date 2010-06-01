Get The Celeb Look! January Jones Memorial Day Afternoon Date

In typical Hollywood fashion, when stars collide, there’s bound to be some fireworks, er, paparazzi on hand to document their every move. Mad Men’s January Jones stepped out with rumored boyfriend Adrien Brody for a Memorial Day date yesterday the famous duo was headed to a holiday weekend party and while Brody was outfitted in hot Ducati biker boy garb, Jones hit just the right note with her mix of polished and relaxed no retro Betty Draper in sight. Get her jaunty afternoon date look via the slideshow above!
It's a sexy/romantic afternoon out on the town with rumored squeeze Adrien Brody.
Black and white is always chic but throw in a paisley print and a carefree cut and you've got yourself a dress that goes from afternoon date to nighttime wanderings. Apt. 9 Paisley Sublimation dress, $34.99 at Kohl's
You can also change up the silhouette. Try a black and white tunic blouse like this one by Ann Demeulemeester belted over a white mini. Printed silk bird blouse, $995 at BergdorfGoodman.com
January's black and white paisley is quite the stunner, but adding a touch of color to the pattern works well too. Anna Sui paisley scarf dress, $245 at Netaporter.com
Tough to be beat comfy, stylish and affordable. Dollhouse Healey huarache sandal, $36.90 at Amazon.com
Notice you have too many pairs of black shoes? We're prone to fashion favorite black too. Opt for a metallic to keep things fresh. Ecote Woven Huarache Sandal, $34 at Urban Outfitters
The look is topped off by chic yet breezy accessories.
Take a cue from Jones' fashion playbook and protect your skin from the sun with a jaunty straw topper. Comme des Garcons straw trilby hat, $133 at FarFetch.com
A basketweave detail on a classic fedora is a nice touch too. Tilly's classic straw fedora, $12.99 at Tillys.com
January knows how to invest in accessories that will go the distance like this classic Prada framed-top satchel she's carrying from the Spring 2010 collection. $2,100 at NeimanMarcus.com
Coach offers a handsome satchel in its Spring 2010 collection as well. Kristin large leather satchel, $498 at Coach.
The actress known for her composed take as a 1960s housewife on screen is more of a modern classic in real-life. Jones is wearing these Dahlia frames by Tom Ford. $289.95 at iloveglasses.com
Or try a different silhouette by an iconic brand. Persol 0714 sunglasses with green-grey polarized lenses, $256 at FramesDirect.com
Like January's simple yet stylish pair, grey-purple lenses look great on cool blondes. This pair by Proenza Schouler comes with a tweak - the frames are a dark, rich purple and the arms are a deep green. $295 at LaGarconne.com
Finish the look with a set of bangles. Wear the entire set or just slip on a couple for a bit of gold dazzle. Aqua Stud and Mirror bangle set, $28 at Kohl's.com