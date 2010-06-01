Get The Celeb Look! January Jones Memorial Day Afternoon Date

In typical Hollywood fashion, when stars collide, there’s bound to be some fireworks, er, paparazzi on hand to document their every move. Mad Men’s January Jones stepped out with rumored boyfriend Adrien Brody for a Memorial Day date yesterday the famous duo was headed to a holiday weekend party and while Brody was outfitted in hot Ducati biker boy garb, Jones hit just the right note with her mix of polished and relaxed no retro Betty Draper in sight. Get her jaunty afternoon date look via the slideshow above!

Related: Shop a Celeb – Kate Moss’ Topsy Turvy Romper