Get Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘Eclipse’ Premiere Look

Bryce Dallas Howard at L.A. premiere of 'Eclipse' on June 24, 2010.

Calling all red heads. Beauty Blogging Junkie has the breakdown on Bryce Dallas Howard’s Eclipse premiere beauty look.



Stiletto Jungle test drives the much anticipated Living Proof Full Thickening Cream.

Allie is Wired takes a first look at Madonnas ‘Material Girl’ fashion collection.



Bag Snob advises to run to the store right now to buy this bag! Beauty Snob has the answer for that time of the month when you need to get back the bounce back in your step!



Coquette loves the fresh, feminine take on menswear with cut-out oxfords.



Stuart Weitzman for fall 2010 is a must according to Fashion Pulse Daily.





Salvatore Ferragamo Mediterraneo Vitello Calfskin Satchel, $850, at Bloomindales, Ivory Kooba Vertical Shopper, $396.90, at Nordstrom

Bag Blissput together a “neutral rainbow” of toppurse picks for summer.



The Jet Set Girls get excited for Chanel’s Fall 2010 Makeup launch especially the must-have nail color for fall!



KRISTOPHER DUKES is wanting theRimowa special-edition Topas suitcase.



Manolo says, the loss of the hat as the fashion accessory elevates the shoes to the place of prominence? This theory is so simple and elegant, it must be true.

Ah, Second City Style thinks there’s nothing quite like Style in the City this summer!



Shopping and Info loves looking taller and leaner in these K. Jacques nude wedge sandals for July 4th.



Want to know what the StyleBakery editors are loving this season? This week, they each share their top 10 favorites.



The Beauty Stop shows how to replicate Ashley Greene’s party look.



The Shoe Goddess loves this sexy pair of Christian Louboutin Clou Noeud Spike Pumps!



eye4stle composes an ode of sorts to a Wardrobe Workhorse – the stud earring!

