Get Back On Track with a New Video from Justice

Grammy awardwinning French electronic music duo consisting ofGaspard Aug andXavier de Rosnay is back with a new video from their upcoming album”Audio, Video, Disco.”The title track off the new albumAudio, Video, Disco will be released October 25 onEd Banger/Because/Elektra.

Justice which you probably know best by their remix of theMGMT song “Electric Feel” (which won the Grammy Award forBest Remixed Recording) is known for incorporating a strong rock and indie influence into their music and image.

Check out the video below and read Pitchfork’s hilarious interview with the band.