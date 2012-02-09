Get All The Deets On Taylor Swift’s New ‘Hunger Games’ Video

As we are all aware of at this point, Taylor Swift‘s latest song “Safe & Sound” is featured on the soundtrack for the most anticipated event since William married Kate, i.e. the release of The Hunger Games. For lack of a better description, the song is safe…and sound. It’s sort of boring, but it’s pretty good.

Anyway, more exciting than the song itself is of course the video, and it’s just been announced that it will be premiere on Monday, February 13 at 7:54 P.M. on MTV channels across the world. Additionally, Taylor will be appearing live to introduce the video and share a few words.

According to THR, the video will allegedly reach more than 600 million households. Lord have mercy on us all. The Hunger Games is taking over, one television set at a time…



