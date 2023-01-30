Did Gerard Pique Cheat On Shakira? Here’s Why Fans Think She Discovered His Infidelity Through A Jar of Jam

Stuck in a cheating jam? After a diss song, social media frenzy and a rumor that has to do with literal jam, many “Hips Don’t Lie” fans are wondering: Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira?

The rumors of the Barcelona player cheating on his ex-wife emerged when Shakira put a witty reference to it in her music video for her single with Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito,” where she can be seen opening a refrigerator where Rauw’s head is placed. It slyly references the rumor attributed to Show News Today that Shakira discovered Gerard cheating on her with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti because of a jam jar. According to the rumor, Shakira was off on tour and discovered that her strawberry jam, which Gerard despises and doesn’t eat, was obviously eaten during the time that she was gone. It was suspected that the footballer was seeing someone else during her time away because of the empty contents of the jar.

So, the real question is: was he truly unfaithful? Read more below to find out.

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira?

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira? It’s plausible but nothing has ever been confirmed. According to Page Six, a source said that the “She Wolf” artist was “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.” Clara was allegedly living in their house while Shakira was away and it was discovered that she appeared in one of Gerard’s Zoom backgrounds in 2021. The source continued, “Shakira was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview, but “they were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Shakira also released an incredibly viral song collaboration with Bizzarap where she directly disses her ex and his new lover. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds, you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo; you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings in a translation via Billboard. “I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you; I only make music, sorry that it splashed you. You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government.”

Shakira allegedly failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes on her income earned between 2012 and 2014. Spanish prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. Shakira has lived in Spain during her relationship with Gerard Piqué and she claims that she only lived there less than half of her time during the two-year period. Her public relations firm claimed that she has already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest. The court based in the town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said Shakira will face six counts of tax fraud. “I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit,” she told Elle in a recent interview. “So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” singer opened up about her divorce with Gerard in the same Elle interview. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she continued. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.” She also talked about how the media’s perception of the breakup affected her kids, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7. “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”