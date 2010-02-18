Gerard Butler Caught With Bikini-Clad Pussycat Doll

Seriously: does Gerard Butler ever stop partying? The 40-year-old actor and rumored lovebug of Jennifer Aniston seems to be making it clear he’s still a single man. Just after Jen blew out her 41st birthday candles in Cabos on February 11, Gerard Butler jetted off to Rio for Carnival to party with some tanned, skin-baring brunettes…including Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

We first saw shots of Gerard Butler slinking around Rio with some unnamed but beautiful, exotic women. Then our friends at TMZ caught some shots of him with Nicole Scherzinger, the 31-year-old lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, who’s famously on rebound after her break-up from her younger boyfriend, 25-year-old Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton.

Gerard Butler and Nicole Scherzinger were hanging out together in Rio on Tuesday, with Nicole in a teeny-weeny blush-colored bikini (your silicone is showing!) and short jean skirt and Gerard in a casual t-shirt and board shorts.

So where is Jennifer Aniston right now? It’s not quite clear. Last we saw, she was still hanging out in Cabos with friends. Are Gerard Butler’s British ways and recent weight loss a threat to Jen? We’ll see…

Meanwhile, another pop songstress is recovering from break-ups and looking into her romantic future: Jessica Simpson says she wants to marry an artist! Here’s the story.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

