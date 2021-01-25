Here’s What Geraldine’s Mysterious Necklace Means on ‘WandaVision’

After this week’s cliffhanger, Marvel fans want to know what Geraldine’s necklace means on WandaVision. WandaVision, which is the first TV show in Marvel Phase 4, premiered on January 15 on Disney+.

The eight-episode series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a. Scarlet Witch) and Vision as they live in the suburbs of a town called Westview. However, from the first episode, viewers know that something isn’t right as Wanda and Vision have no memory as to how they arrived in Westview and why they’re there. The series also sees Wanda and Vision travel through the decades in various sitcom settings as someone mysterious watches them from a television.

On “Now in Color,” episode 3 of WandaVision on January 22, viewers learn that Wanda is pregnant with her and Vision’s child. However, this isn’t a normal pregnancy. Wanda and Vision don’t know how she became pregnant, as Vision isn’t human and can’t necessarily impregnate someone the natural way. Further, Wanda’s pregnancy moves at a lightning-fast pace. By the end of the episode, she gave birth to her baby with the help of her neighbor, Geraldine, who comes by randomly to see how she’s doing. Wanda then gives birth to a second child after she realizes that she was pregnant with twins. She and Vision name the kids Tommy and Billy.

As Vision to talks to their neighbors, Wanda tells Geraldine about how she’s also a twin and that her twin brother, Pietro, died. Marvel fans know that Pietro (a.k.a. Quicksilver) was killed by Ultron in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, when Geraldine asks Wanda if Pietro is the brother who was killed by Ultron so many years ago, red flags raised in her head as to how Geraldine knew that. Wanda then noticed Geraldine’s necklace which features a symbol similar to a teardrop with an upside-down sword in the middle. When Wanda asks what the necklace means, Geraldine can’t come up with an answer.

Meanwhile, outside, Vision is talking to neighbors Agnes and Herb who tell him that Geraldine isn’t from Westview and has no home, despite Geraldine telling him and Wanda that she’s their neighbor. Things become even more suspicious when Herb tries to tell Vision that everyone in Westview was brought there for something. Agnes shuts the conversation down and Vision returns back to the house where he sees Wanda at ease with the twins and Geraldine nowhere in sight. At the end of the episode, we see the real world as Geraldine is kicked out of Westview and is surrounded by military officers.

So what does Geraldine’s WandaVision necklace mean and who is she really? Well, as fans have noted, the necklace is the symbol of SWORD, which stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department. According to Polygon, it’s a counterpart to SHIELD that focuses on extra-terrestrial threats. Why SWORD is in Westview is unclear but we do know that “Geraldine” isn’t who we think she is.

Geraldine, played by Teyonah Parris, is actually Monica Rambeau (who fans may remember from 2019’s Captain Marvel), an agent of SWORD. Right now, the popular theory is that Geraldine was sent to Westview to monitor Wanda and the world that either Wanda or someone else created. When Geraldine told Wanda about how Pietro was killed by Ultron, Wanda kicked her out of Westview. (We know this because of the red smoke that Wanda used on a stork earlier in the episode.) As for why she was kicked out, it seems like Wanda has constructed a perfect world for herself and if Geraldine knows about the real world, she doesn’t belong in Westview. There are also other parts in WandaVision where Wanda rewinds time or changes sitcom settings when her fantasy is broken.

Throughout the series, viewers also hear a mysterious voice talking to Wanda via radios throughout Westview, asking her who is doing this to her. Could the voices be SHIELD agents trying to save Wanda from whatever danger she’s in? That is yet to be determined.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.