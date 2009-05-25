Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein Take a Dip

Harvey Weinstein and his former model turned designer wife Georgina Chapman went for a swim at the pool at the Eden Roc Hotel in Cannes yesterday. The Miramax Mogul is in town for obvious reasons, but since co-founding Marchesa with Keren Craig in 2004, Chapman’s dresses have become red carpet staples. Last week, Diane Kruger wore a showstopping Marchesa gown with a plunging back and dramatic train to the premiere of the Quentin Tarantino directed Inglourious Basterds, which also co-starred Brad Pitt. Something tells us that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Marchesa on the red carpet.