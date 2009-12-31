Georgia May Jagger for Versace, Natalia Vodianova for YSL, and More of the Best Spring Ad Campaigns

Georgia May Jagger has what we like to call a made-for-fame kind of name. But what’s written on her birth certificate is only the tip of the iceberg of success for the daughter of legendary rocker Mick Jagger and actress Jerry Hall. The young Jagger is blessed with a gorgeous body, beautiful blonde locks, and a gap-toothed smile (which if you haven’t already heard is trs chic at the moment–just look at Lara Stone and Abbey Lee if you don’t believe us.)

This year, Jagger’s career has been catching up to her name nicely. She landed the Hudson Jeans ad campaign this past fall, and recently hit the jackpot as the newest face of Versace for their S/S 2010 collection. Plus, the Bardot-esque beauty was named Model of Year by the British Fashion Awards. If that’s not bound to score her more bookings, we don’t know what will.

We’re loving the topsy-turvy look of the latest Versace ads–plus, with Jagger’s sultry stare, who could honestly disagree? Below, check out a couple more of the latest ads to hit the fashon scene. We’re buzzing about…

Sasha Pivovarova and Viktoriya Sasonkina for Mulberry Spring 2010:



Sasha has been making our list of faves for years, and Mulberry’s newest ad campaign proves yet again that she’s in it for the long haul. These messenger bags would be the perfect staple accesory to sling over our shoulders for our daily commutes, but then again, we’d rather be sporting them on a merry-go-round any day.

Natalia Vodianova for YSL Spring 2010:



There’s a special place in our hearts that only holds room for a select few, and Natalia Vodianova has secured her spot. There’s something so sexy about the supermodel, yet so wholesome at the same time–she is after all a mother of three and seems truly appreciative of her success, as she literally came from nothing. We’re loving the colorblock appearance of these YSL ads, and we wouldn’t mind nabbing that white blouse for our work wardrobe either.

