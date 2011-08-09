Georgia May Jagger Makes Politics Sexy In Harper’s Bazaar

Fashion and politics don’t always go hand in hand, but then there are those certain stylish First Ladies like Michelle Obama, Carla Bruni and Jackie O. who always get it right. We would not ever say that Margaret Thatcher — former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom — is one of said ladies, but Terry Richardson and the folks over at Harper’s Bazaar clearly think differently, as she’s the subject of an editorial in the September 2011 issue.

Starring Georgia May Jagger as a young (and impossibly chic) Thatcher, she rolls around town in a tank, chills with Ronald Reagan and in keeping with her “Iron Lady” nickname, wears a metal shield. This is not the magazine’s first foray into the world of politics — for its September 2008 issue, Tyra banks played Michelle Obama in a tongue-in-cheek pictorial.

Click through to see the best of both spreads!

[via Harper’s Bazaar]