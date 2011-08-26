Georgia May Jagger Channels a Disney Princess for POP

One of the most highly anticipated seasonal fashion books is POP, and although the glossy has gone through some editorial changes as of late, its contents never fail to disappoint. For the Fall 2011 edition, “POP” royalty and budding supermodel Georgia May Jagger sat for a portrait in a Dior Haute Couture dress for one of the two covers. Although her facial expression looks kind of sour and her pose is pretty awkward, the voluminous yellow gown and dark brunette locks are giving me the whole Belle from Beauty and the Beast vibe. Rumor has is that the second cover features model Freja Beha Erichsen, so we’re thinking that her shoot probably went in acompletely different direction.

Thoughts?

Photo via The Pop