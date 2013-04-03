Georgia May Jagger Stars in Fashion Show Aboard British Airways Plane

When it comes to staging memorable runway shows, designers have been more and more about spectacular presentation, with big-timers like Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld presenting their collections in front of inventive sets or at exotic locations, like a series of escalators and a Scottish castle.

Similar to Lagerfeld—who showed his Spring 2012 Couture line for Chanel on a model of a plane—British Airways celebrated its new Boeing 777-300ER airplane with an over-the-top onboard fashion show starring rock offspring model Georgia May Jagger today in Australia.

The 21-year-old beauty, who’s appeared in top shows from Louis Vuitton to Roberto Cavalli, appeared in a green chiffon Tech Empire by PPQ dress. A slew of models walked the aisle (or runway) in equally spring-friendly looks. While we love the stylish way British Airways chose to commemorate their new plane, we can’t help but feel that this looks like an updated version of Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” video.

Take a look at the fashion show above and let us know your thoughts!

