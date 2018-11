We reported to you in July that Georgia May Jagger, the youngest of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, would be posing in ads for Hudson Jeans.

Now, a video for the ads has been released and what can we say? We’re a little bit speechless. We knew Georgia was sexy, but this is a lot. She’s 17, just saying.

“Hudson Jeans, they’re soft…and blue…and tight.”

Nice.

[CocoPerez]