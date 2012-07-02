First Look: Georgia May Jagger’s All-Access Campaign For Material Girl

Madonna and her daughter Lola’s Material Girl collection has featured some impressive spokesmodels — from Taylor Momsen to Kelly Osbourne — and the latest is Georgia May Jagger, set to debut in ads and billboards for the junior label’s fall collection.

For the campaign, Georgia, the daughter of rock royal Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall (sigh, we envy rock star children), gives you an all-access look at the MDNA tour. Cast as the ultimate VIP with backstage access to the coolest concert — giving you a glimpse of what it’s like to be a material girl. What better model than a girl who’s spent a lot of time backstage? Shot at the Nassau Coliseum in May, Georgia takes you on stage, into the wardrobe room, and everywhere behind the scenes. Georgia states, “I had so much fun shooting this campaign. I spent a lot of my childhood backstage hanging out around amps. That was where we chilled when we were younger. So this photo shoot brought back a lot of memories. I have always admired Madonna’s music and style; she is constantly reinventing herself.”

So, get ready for a fall full of rock star inspired clothing and add your favorite pieces to your fall shopping list. While you wait for the collection to hit stores, you can always head over to the Material Girl site and find out how you can win tickets to one of Madonna’s MDNA concerts.