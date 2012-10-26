Georgia May Jagger Is The Face Of VivIenne Westwood’s New Fine Jewelry Line

British model Georgia May Jagger — also known as Mick’s gap-toothed daughter — has scored herself a new gig: fronting Vivienne Westwood‘s new fine jewelry collection, Gainsborough Palladium. The campaign – shot by famed German photographer Juergen Teller features the 20-year-old model rocking pieces from the couture jewelry range, including a sure-to-be practical diamond-and-sapphire tiara. The line — which debuted at Westwood’s Gold Label Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2013 show — features nine items made from palladium (a white precious metal), as well as five ready-to-wear designs.

As is pretty much everything fashion related these days, the jewelry collection is actually a collaboration between The International Palladium Board and Vivienne Westwood, as is part of the ‘Palladium Visions’ campaign, in which the board works with visionary artists, designers and jewelers.