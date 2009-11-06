Georgia Jagger: Face of Versace

You may have seen rising “It” girl Georgia May Jagger before, or you may just think you’ve seen her; the daughter of rock legend Mick Jagger and model/actress Jerry Hall can easily be mistaken for iconic actress Brigitte Bardot with similar blonde locks and luscious lips, or for model Lara Stone, with her gap tooth that is tres chic right now. Either way she seems to have quite a timely face for the moment.

Versace designer, Donatella Versace, is totally eating it up. Jagger is officially the next face for the fashion house, having just finished posing for Mario Testino‘s lens for the spring 2010 ad campaign. The designer called her “a real Versace girl,” and if that means only one thing, it’s sex appeal. There’s no denying that if the young Jagger has anything at all, it’s definitely that.