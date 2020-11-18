George Clooney’s 3-Year-Old Son Interrupted His Interview With Chocolate on His Face 

Too cute. George Clooney’s son, Alexander, interrupted his interview with chocolate on his face and while George was talking about his wife, Amal Clooney.

GQ writer Zach Baron recalled the moment in an interview with the ER alum for the magazine 2020 Icon of the Year issue. The moment occurred as George was explaining why he never planned to remarry after his divorce from his then-wife, Talia Balsam, until he met Amal in 2013. “I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well,” George said. “And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, ‘Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'”

He continued, “[I’d] never been in the position where someone else’s life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.…”

This is when Alex—who George shares with Amal—interrupted his interview…with chocolate on his face, no less. “Oh, hey! Here’s Alexander. Here’s my son. Come here! Say hi! Say hello! Say ‘Hi, Zach!’ ” George said before asking Alexander, “You’ve got chocolate on your face. Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?”

Alexander then answered, “Yeah,” which led his dad to ask, “Yeah? You did? Hey, Alexander? Let’s see. How old are you now—15?” Alexander responded, “Three. Because I got my birthday.”

George then asked his son a question in Italian, which the 3-year-old speaks fluently. “Molto caldo,” Alexander said, which translates to “very hot.”

Along with Alex, George and Amal are also parents to the 3-year-old’s twin sister, Ella. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2017, George opened up about what it was like to become a dad in his 50s. “Is there a perfect age to become a parent? Look, I left it so late that I’m the last person to talk to about child-raising because I’m no expert. All I can do is play catch-up and hope I’m not on a walker when I’m chasing my grown kids around!” he said.

He also talked about how fatherhood has changed him. “All I know is that I am at last experiencing what most people in the world get to experience, which is the incredible amount of love you gain when you have two children you are responsible for,” he said. “I have always felt a great sense of responsibility to other people in the world, but when you have children of your own, you realize you are responsible for their lives in a way you haven’t been before. And you become conscious that you want to make an example of your own life that they will follow.”