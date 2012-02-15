George Lucas, Precious & More: Strangest Celebs At NYFW

New York Fashion Week always draws the best and brightest of celebrities and socialites alike. Scoping out the front row is half the fun of attending shows for me, and this season has been no exception.
Sure, there were the usual suspects: the Manhattan socialites, the Vogue editors you keep your eyes glued to at all times to see how they react, and the “IT” girls du jour — like Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev and former The City star, Olivia Palermo. However, there are always some celebrity faces that pop up and make you question as to what in the hell they are doing there to begin with?
Many times, these celebrities are tight with the designer of the show they’re attending, or they’re raking in some major dough for appearing there and chilling out in front of the flash bulbs. Regardless, we’ve put together a little gallery of some of our favorite and most random celebs who made an unexpected appearance at NYFW.
So, Dakota Fanning at Rodarte is really no big surprise. But George Lucas? I have no words. What did he possibly think of the collection? Intergalactic glam?
The Vera Wang show always draws an A-list crowd, but something about seeing Renee Zellwegger there seemed a bit odd. She's also been spotted at Carolina Herrera, but considering how much she's worn the designer at the red carpet, that's a little less strange for me.
Joan Rivers at Badgley Mischka. MY QUEEN.
Gabourey Sidibe sat next to Mena Suvari front row at Siriano. Mena is the face of the ad campaign, so that's to be expected. I wasn't too sure about Sidibe, but Gabs and Christian look pretty chummy though, so perhaps she was there to show her bestie some support!
Not that I'm complaining, but Matt Damon front row at Naeem Khan was a major surprise. A sexy hot Boston boy surprise, but a surprise nonetheless.
Tyson Beckford at Nanette Lepore. I know he's a model, but what?