George Lucas, Precious & More: Strangest Celebs At NYFW

New York Fashion Week always draws the best and brightest of celebrities and socialites alike. Scoping out the front row is half the fun of attending shows for me, and this season has been no exception.

Sure, there were the usual suspects: the Manhattan socialites, the Vogue editors you keep your eyes glued to at all times to see how they react, and the “IT” girls du jour — like Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev and former The City star, Olivia Palermo. However, there are always some celebrity faces that pop up and make you question as to what in the hell they are doing there to begin with?

Many times, these celebrities are tight with the designer of the show they’re attending, or they’re raking in some major dough for appearing there and chilling out in front of the flash bulbs. Regardless, we’ve put together a little gallery of some of our favorite and most random celebs who made an unexpected appearance at NYFW.