Stylist George Kotsiopoulos on How to (Really) Look Good in Pictures

Obviously, the vast majority of we regular people don’t spend much of our lives primming and posing on the red carpet–but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to look good in photos just as much as the next girl! If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about killing it in pictures, it’s “E!’s Fashion Police” co-host, celebrity stylist, and all-around funny guy George Kotsiopoulos.

“On ‘Fashion Police,’ we kind of look at women in photos and we judge based on that, but in real life, women aren’t [always] getting their photos taken. So sometimes in real life a woman can look great, but in photos they look crazy. It doesn’t matter because that’s not what it’s about,” George told StyleCaster at at Ray-Ban’s District 1937 event in New York last week, where the sunglasses brand launched their new multi-material shades for the summer.

“You can look like crap, but if you’re confident, nobody notices that really. If you have a wonderful personality and you’re confident, that goes a hell of a long way.”