Beyoncé, Cardi B & More Have Signed the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Petition—Have You?

Around the world, hundreds of thousands continue to protest the death of George Floyd—a Black father, athlete, and “gentle giant” among those who knew him. Millions more are also seeking justice by signing this George Floyd petition to demand that all four officers involved in Floyd’s death are held accountable for their actions. Beyoncé has signed it. Cardi has signed it. Ariana Grande has signed it. All of your faves have signed it. You can, and should, sign too.

There is a real, tangible case to take against former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, who murdered Floyd after kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” There is more still to be done, even after Chauvin’s firing and following arrest on May 29, at which point he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He has yet to face trial or to be prosecuted. Just as the three other officers involved in Floyd’s murder—officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thoa—have not been arrested. Instead, they were fired.

A Change.org petition is now calling to fix all of this. The petition, started by 15-year-old Kellen S. from Oregon, is seeking the attention of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Distract Attorney Mike Freeman to “beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately.” Since being posted to the platform on May 26, the petition has gathered a whopping 10.6 million signatures and counting—making it the largest Change.org petition in history.

“I started the petition because I wanted to get someone’s attention so that there could be justice for George,” said petition starter Kellen in a press statement. “Ten million people can’t be silenced and now we need to use this momentum to get the other three officers arrested and charged.”

The ‘Justice For George Floyd’ petition has seen record attention worldwide, in no small part thanks to everyday activists like Kellen who are working to make their voices heard. Of those, many have taken to protest even as police response to peaceful demonstrations turns violent. This time around, celebrities from the likes of Ari, Halsey, and more have taken to the streets in support.

“We [are] united in solidarity with signers, petition starters, our members, and Black colleagues,” said Nick Allardice, Acting CEO of Change.org, in a statement. “We join their call for justice and accountability. The lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and so many more mattered. Black lives matter.”

Keep that same energy going. Sign today.