Anna Wintour is Going to George Clooney’s Wedding; Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Well, ladies, it looks like it’s really happening—George Clooney is getting married. After getting engaged earlier this year, he and lawyer Amal Alamuddin followed the British custom of filing a legal notice this week of their intent to marry. (And, let’s face it, considering Alamuddin’s ridiculously amazing combination of looks and brains, Clooney’s the lucky one.)

Now, Page Six is reporting that none other than Vogue editrix Anna Wintour is slated to attend the couple’s intimate wedding later this year—in spite of the fact that it’s reportedly taking place bang in the middle of the European shows in September. The tabloid also reports that the couple’s wedding will be featured in Vogue—a fact that wouldn’t surprise us, considering this has got to be the most glamorous wedding of the year (and yes, that’s including the Kimye nuptials). Here’s everything we know about the wedding thus far, from the location to the bride’s dress.

The date is set for September 20. Right in the middle of the Fashion Week festivities in Milan, which means Italy will be the place to be on September 20, since …

They’re getting married in Italy. Considering Clooney’s Italy connections, that’s not surprising—he has his own villa, where, incidentally, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were married—and WWD reports that the wedding itself will take place in Venice, where Clooney has apparently staked out a private island for the affair. That said, the two have been reportedly spending an awful lot of time at Lake Como lately, so it’s possible they end up wedding at a more intimate (and familiar) setting. (Side note: Clearly Italy is the place for celebrity weddings—from Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s star-studded affair at a medieval castle in 2006 to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s flashy affair in Florence.)

The bride will most likely wear Oscar de la Renta. The designer hasn’t officially confirmed, but multiple sources are reporting it’s the most likely contender. Added bonus: The designer is a Wintour favorite.

The groom will wear Armani. WWD reports that Giorgio Armani flew up to Lake Como himself to fit Clooney for his suit. Considering Armani suits have long been a staple in Clooney’s red carpet wardrobe, the move isn’t exactly a surprise.