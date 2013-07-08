George Clooney and Stacy Keibler Split: How Her Style Evolved During Their Relationship

The latest celebrity couple has bit the dust. According to People, George Clooney and Stacy Keibler have called it quits after a two year relationship. When the 33-year-old former WWE Diva and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant began dating the 52-year-old toxic bachelor back in July 2011, many thought they would be over within a matter of months. Alas, they clearly had something special, as she has outlasted many of Clooney’s girlfriends.

While Keibler certainly had achieved some personal success prior to their relationship, Clooney’s A-list status obviously propelled her to a different level. She was used to attending movie premiere red carpets and sporting events, but thanks in part to her association to Clooney, she attended high profile events like the Oscars and the Met Gala. Recently working with famed celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, she has truly expanded her style repertoire—and now steps out in important high-fashion labels like Marchesa, Armani Privé, and Naeem Khan.

The couple clearly care about one another, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together in no time—after all, it is summer and Keibler probably doesn’t want to be banned from relaxing at Clooney’s legendary Lake Como villa (who could blame her?!). But in honor of their alleged split, we’ve decided to trace her style from the pre-Clooney days until now. Believe us: It’s quite an evolution.

Click through the slideshow and let us know how you think she’s evolved!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

The (Fashion) Evolution of Julianne Hough: The Star’s Stylist Tells All

Kristen Stewart’s Stylist Dishes on The Star’s Met Gala Outfit and the One Trend She’ll Never Try

Looking Good Is The Best Revenge: How a Breakup Affects Stars’ Fashion Choices