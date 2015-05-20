George Clooney’s Prom Photo is Just as Cringeworthy as Yours

When you think of George Clooney, you think A-lister, Hollywood’s most attractive leading man, and husband to the stunning Amal, but once upon a time he was a high school senior. In a ruffled shirt. At a regular old prom.

Yesterday, when Clooney appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” he showed off a photo of his 17-year-old self at his prom in 1978. While these days Clooney’s known for sporting pricey Armani threads on the red carpet, the throwback photo is proof that Clooney wasn’t always immune from fashion faux pas. His outfit choice for prom? That’d be a not-so-flattering grey tuxedo with a ruffled button-down shirt and a oversized bow-tie—very ’70s, very cringeworthy (not that we should talk—have you seen our prom photos?!)

Check out Clooney’s prom look:

And close-up of the photo:

Watch Clooney’s full interview here, including the news that that—spoiler alert!—he was not named prom king. Still, things worked out pretty well: Just 19 years after that prom, Clooney was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for the first time.