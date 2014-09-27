Sorry Ladies: George Clooney is a Married Man

While it’s a safe bet that nobody objected out loud when George Clooney said “I do” to fiance Amal Alamuddin today, you can bet plenty of women (and some men, too) were mentally protesting the union.

Regardless, the former chronic bachelor, 53, is indeed married, tying the knot at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy, People confirms, and the guest list was essentially a “who’s who” of important people including Anna Wintour (Vogue has reportedly bought exclusive rights to the wedding photos), Bono, Bill Murray, Matt Damon, and Cindy Crawford.

The glamorous couple on Friday. (Getty Images)

According to reports, the happy couple was married by Walter Veltroni, the former mayor of Rome.

While we’re still waiting on details from the actual wedding, we know the kickoff to the festivities were pretty public: Clooney and Alamuddin floated down Venice’s Grand Canal in a water taxi Friday, waving to paparazzi and cheering tourists. A little surprising for a guy who—until recently—swore he’d never get married again after getting divorced from first wife Talia Balsam in 1993.

The groom on the big day. (Getty Images)

We don’t yet know what the 36-year-old bride—a human rights lawyer—wore yet, but it’s a safe bet she looked absolutely stunning.

The couple started dating last October, and Clooney shocked the world (and every swinging bachelor wannabe on the globe) when he popped the question in April.

Congrats to the happy (and easy on the eyes) couple!