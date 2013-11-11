Whoa! George Clooney Disses Crowe, DiCaprio and Kutcher in New Esquire Interview

We’ve witnessed our fair share of celebrity feuds over the years, but we never expected class-act incarnate George Clooney to be the one to start one. In a new interview for the December issue of Esquire, Clooney slings mud all over Hollywood, including three A-list actors.

On Russell Crowe:

“The truth is that [Crowe] did send me a book of poems to apologize for insulting the s–t out of me, which he did. He picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason at all. He put out this thing saying, George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellouts. And I put out a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right. And I’m glad he told us, ’cause Bob and Harrison and I were also thinking about starting a band, which would also fall under the heading of bad use of celebrity.

And that’s when he really went off on me. ‘Who the f–k does this guy think he is? He’s a Frank Sinatra wannabe.’ He really went after me. And so I sent him a note going, ‘Dude . . . what the f–k is wrong with you?’ So he sends me a disc of his music and a thing of his poetry. I think he said, ‘I was all misquoted,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Whatever.'”

On Leonardo DiCaprio:

“The thing about playing [basketball with] Leo is you have all these guys talking s–t. We get there, and there’s this guy, Danny A I think his name is. Danny A is this club kid from New York. And he comes up to me and says, ‘We played once at Chelsea Piers. I kicked your ass.’ The discrepancy between their game and how they talked about their game made me think of how important it is to have someone in your life to tell you what’s what. I’m not sure if Leo has someone like that.”

On Ashton Kutcher:

“Why on God’s green earth would you be in Twitter? I mean, when you see, like, Ashton Kutcher coming out and going, you know, ‘Everybody leave Joe Paterno alone,’ or whatever he said, you just go ‘Fifteen minutes longer and a thought process and probably you wouldn’t have done that.'”

Kind of shocking, right? At least Clooney still has celeb BFF Brad Pitt, who’s also a real pro at dissing people in Esquire.

What do you think of the explosive new interview? Let us know below!