George Clooney Is Engaged to Amal Alamuddin: Report

Bachelor no more! Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of singledom, George Clooney, is reportedly engaged to his relatively new girlfriend, London-based international lawyer Amal Alamuddin. People magazine, oft considered the final say on any and all celebrity betrothals, is reporting that the two are set to wed.

“George and Amal are trying to keep things very low-key but they also aren’t really trying to hide this, it doesn’t seem,” a source close to the couple apparently told People. “I think it’s like they want the people they love to know that this is real, that they plan on being together forever.”

To corroborate this report, Alamuddin and Clooney were spotted out and about in London for dinner last night, and George’s latest lady was reportedly rocking a giant rock on her left ring finger.

If the rumors are true, it will be Clooney’s second marriage after separating from his first wife, Talia Balsam, in 1993.

Update: According to TMZ, the engagement is considered official after the law firm where Alamuddin works released a statement of congratulations to the couple. “The barristers and staff of Doughty Street Chambers offer their best wishes and congratulations to Ms. Amal Alamuddin, a member of Chambers, and Mr. George Clooney on their engagement to be married.” Oops!