George Clooney Pens Epic Take-Down of Tabloid: “They Put My Family and My Friends in Harm’s Way”

You don’t want to mess with George Clooney—especially when it comes to his fiancée, human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The “son of a newsman” penned an epic take-down of tabloid The Daily Mail over a story it posted on Monday alleging that Alamuddin’s mother was opposed to the duo’s marriage for religious reasons—and it’s a doozy.

What particularly set Clooney over the edge? Paragraphs that read: “There can be harsh penalties for those Druze who marry outsiders. Several women have been murdered for disobeying the rules. Last year a Sunni Muslim man had his penis severed by the male relatives of a Druze woman who defied her family by marrying him … There have a been a few jokes in the family about the same thing happening to George!”

In Clooney’s official statement, published by USA Today, the star writes: “I seldom respond to tabloids, unless it involves someone else and their safety or well-being. The Daily Mail has printed a completely fabricated story about my fiancée’s mother opposing our marriage for religious reasons. It says Amal’s mother has been telling ‘half of Beirut’ that she’s against the wedding. It says they joke about traditions in the Druze religion that end up with the death of the bride. Let me repeat that: the death of the bride.”

Clooney goes on to say: “None of the story is factually true. Amal’s mother is not Druze. She has not been to Beirut since Amal and I have been dating, and she is in no way against the marriage.”

He adds: “The irresponsibility, in this day and age, to exploit religious differences where none exist, is at the very least negligent and more appropriately dangerous. We have family members all over the world, and the idea that someone would inflame any part of that world for the sole reason of selling papers should be criminal.”

In conclusion, he writes: “The Daily Mail, more than any other organization that calls itself news, has proved time and time again that facts make no difference in the articles they make up. And when they put my family and my friends in harm’s way, they cross far beyond just a laughable tabloid and into the arena of inciting violence. They must be so very proud.”

The Mail story has since been removed, and the tabloid released the following statement in response to the actor:

The Mail Online story was not a fabrication but supplied in good faith by a reputable and trusted freelance journalist. She based her story on conversations with a long-standing contact who has strong connections with senior members of the Lebanese community in the UK and the Druze in Beirut. We only became aware of Mr Clooney’s concerns this morning and have launched a full investigation. However, we accept Mr Clooney’s assurance that the story is inaccurate and we apologise to him, Miss Amal Alamuddin and her mother, Baria, for any distress caused. We have removed the article from our website and will be contacting Mr Clooney’s representatives to discuss giving him the opportunity to set the record straight.

While it’s pretty common knowledge that not everything printed in tabloids is accurate, we have a feeling that these news sources won’t be signaling out Clooney for a while after this. If they are looking for something to write about, might we offer a tip? Start digging into what some other stars (Lindsay Lohan, perhaps?) are up to, and leave our Clooney alone.

What do you think of George Clooney versus The Daily Mail? Share your thoughts in the comments below.