StyleCaster
Share

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins! See Their Names

What's hot
StyleCaster

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins! See Their Names

Lauren Caruso
by
george amal clooney twins 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney today. [People]

Gigi Hadid wore quite a few long layers to last night’s 2017 CFDA Awards. [Cosmo Australia]

Logan Browning of “Dear White People” isn’t just an actress—she’s a whip-smart activist, too. [The Coveteur]

Is body neutrality the next wave of body positivity? One writer hopes so. [Refinery29]

MORE: Bella Hadid Debuts Bangs at the 2017 CFDA Awards

Mickey Drexler stepped down as CEO of J.Crew. [Fashionista]

Drinking coffee helps you work out better, according to a new study. [Cosmo]

“Wonder Woman” killed it at the box office. [NY Times]

Good news! Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t really know what Goop’s deal is, either. [The Cut]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share