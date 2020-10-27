George & Amal Clooney Didn’t Know Prince Harry & Meghan Before Attending the Royal Wedding

Apparently, George and Amal Clooney didn’t know Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before their royal wedding in May 2018. In an October 24 report by AirMail, royal expert and author Rachel Johnson shared a surprising claim about the Hollywood A-listers. When asked “How do you know Harry and Meghan?”, the Clooneys reportedly replied, “We don’t!”

If this exchange raises some questions for you, you’re not alone. Naturally, it seems strange to suggest that George, 59, and wife Amal, 42, were invited to the Sussexes’ royal wedding without actually knowing Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, in the first place. But according to Johnson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ list of 600 guests—which included Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and David and Victoria Beckham, among others—could all “not possibly be old and dear friends of the bridal couple.”

Johnson alleges in her AirMail report that Carolyn Bartholomew, who was Princess Diana’s former roommate and Prince Harry’s godmother, was the one to pop the question to the Clooneys. “There’s a story doing the rounds that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s former flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple alongside her and asked how they knew Harry or Meghan,” Johnson writes. “‘We don’t,'” the Clooneys answered brightly.”

Now, according to royal biographers Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie in Finding Freedom, the Clooneys reportedly first met Meghan and Harry at their Beaconsfield Farm home, a property near the Cotswold village of Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire in the U.K., where they moved to before their royal wedding in 2018. Whether they met there before or after the royal wedding, however, is unclear. At the time, George reportedly told newspaper The Daily Mail that he and Amal were “friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody.” How personal.

When it comes to why George and Amal got a wedding invite, though, things there remain a little murky. One theory suggests that the Sussexes’ friendship with the Clooneys may have something to do with a business connection. As it turns out, royal family member Princess Eugenie’s then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank, a longtime friend of Prince Harry’s, was the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila—a.k.a., Clooney’s brand—at the time. According to a Page Six report in 2018, the liquor of choice at the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage afterparty was—you guessed it—Casamigos. Oh, the sweet smell of convenience!

