StyleCaster
Share

55 Ways to Wear This Season’s Geometric Cutout Trend

What's hot
StyleCaster

55 Ways to Wear This Season’s Geometric Cutout Trend

by
STYLECASTER | Fall/Winter Trends & Outfits | Geometric Cutouts Trend Guide
55 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We’re a big fan of cutouts. Cold shoulders? Yes, please. Thigh slits? You bet. Geometric cutouts all over the body? Sign us up! The playful fashion trends are not slowing down anytime soon, and today we’re talking about taking the shapes from geometry class and bringing them into your wardrobe this season.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

We found items with sexy  shoulder cutouts, flattering waist cutouts, and tons of little skin peek-a-boos. Start small, with an accent cutout on your shoe or the neck of your sweater, and work your way around your body. These cutouts can be sweet and simple, or bold and daring.

Click through the slideshow to get a little cutout inspiration and shop our favorite cutout ensembles of the season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 55
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Connect the Dots
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Military Green
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Circled
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Scallop Sweater

Antonio Berardi sweater, $1,470; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Subtle Cutouts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Fringe and Flair
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
You're a Star
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Romantic Pleating

A.L.C dress, $318 (was $795); at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Dotted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Little Squares
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Center Stage
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Glitter Bodysuit

Bodysuit, $35; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Triangle Top
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
New Neckline
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Mini Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Cutout Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $16 (was $32); at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Circle Marks the Dot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Layered Cutouts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Netted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The It Bodysuit

ALIX bodysuit, $225; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Laced Up
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Collarbone Detail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Twisted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Ruffled Out

Endless Rose sweater, $88; at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Cleavage Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Pant Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Pattern Mix Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
Cotton Cutout Dress
Cotton Cutout Dress

Self-Portrait dress, $510; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
All Over Cutouts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Back Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Skirt Cutouts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Blue Mood

Gabrielle Union Collection Jumpsuit, $53.97 (was $89.95); at New York & Company

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Asymmetrical Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Cutout Collar
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Side Slit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Patterned Party

Maison Margiela skirt, $1,570; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Fishnetted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Unconventional Cutout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Oh Hello
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Stars and Cutouts

Pam & Gela sweater, $195; at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Side Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Midsection Slits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Cold Shoulder
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The V-Cutout

Jean Atelier bodysuit, $1,025; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Sleeve Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
It's All in the Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Hip Cutouts

Pants, $15.99 (was $22); at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Cut It Out
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Tailored Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Updated LBD

Halston Heritage dress, $138 (was $295); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Mini Pant Cutouts
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
The Risk Taker
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Cutout Jeans

Jeans, $32.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Pieced Together
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Thigh High

Dance & Marvel skirt, $31.99 (was $72); at Bluefly

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles You Have to Try

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles You Have to Try
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • Cotton Cutout Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
  • STYLECASTER | Geometric Cutouts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share