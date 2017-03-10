Genuine People’s Spring 2017 Lookbook: What Everyone Will Be Wearing V Soon

Less than a year after its official launch, Genuine People has made a name for itself—and not just as any old fast-fashion chain pushing out the same runway dupes as H&M and Zara. The e-commerce site, which has commanded the attention of celebs, bloggers, and editors alike, is at the forefront of the indie “fast-fashion,” and shows no signs of slowing down. The quotes, of course, are intentional: As we’ve previously reported, Genuine People doesn’t design or manufacture merchandise in-house—instead co-founders Sharona Cohen and Nave Avimor rely on independent designers they find at trade shows and various connections to source all product, which includes everything from ribbed sweaters, wide-leg pants, perfectly cut button-downs, fuzzy slides, and outerwear that you wish you’d bought sooner.

With prices ringing in just north of other similarly positioned retailers—think The Frankie Shop, Finery, and W Concept—Genuine People’s wares are primed for the Insta-crowd: They’re at once minimalist and thumb-stopping; perfectly tailored and universally flattering; on-trend and timeless.

While last season’s collection was filled with bombers, slip dresses, and velvet, Genuine People’s spring lineup has a lightness to it: “This collection is full of feminine pastel hues and essential pieces ideal for this transitional season,” Cohen told us, noting the pleated dresses, asymmetrical necklines, and ’70s vibes throughout. Think dusty pinks mixed with warm browns and and taupe-y greens.

Ahead, take a peek at the spring look book and get to bookmarking: These are the pieces you’ll wish you bought before anyone else.