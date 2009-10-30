Gentlemen Broncos Opens Today

Gentlemen Broncos, the second movie from Napoleon Dynamite director, Jared Hess, comes out today. This is exciting, because along with Hall’s brother Jerusha, the Utah-based duo have been working on this script ever since the crazy success of the low-budget, unconventional Napoleon Dynamite. Their newest might just be the perfect way to physically prepare for the debauchery of tomorrow evening.

Judging from the trailer, Gentlemen Broncos looks as wonderfully scrappy and awkward as its predecessor, with shameless mullets, awesomely bad clothes (see mock turtleneck and ’80s leather vest combo, below), and withering glares from the eyes of social pariah sons in the direction of their painfully embarrassing mothers. Throw in a setting of a fantasy writer’s convention, and you’re pretty much guaranteed a flick as awesomely cringe-worthy as cult favorite Napoleon Dynamite. And, for those of you that have still not decided on a Halloween costume, the movie might just provide you with some last-minute inspiration.