20 Stylish Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him or Her

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, you’re probably thinking about securing a dinner reservation, putting a call into your florist, and yes, finding a gift for that special someone that somehow perfectly sums up how much you care about them. Easier said than done.
We’re here to tell you that nobody wants a cheesy sweatshirt with hearts on it or a stale box of drugstore chocolates—hello relationship killers.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 20 stylish gifts at a mix of price points, and for just about every taste. We absolutely won’t judge you for passing this on to that special someone to give them a little nudge in the right gift direction either.
20 stylish Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone in your life. Now get to shopping!
FOR HER
Say It with Clicquot Veuve Clicquot rosé ($65; for more information visit Veuve Clicquot).
Jennifer Meyer Love You necklace ($675; available at Net-a-Porter).
Anya Hindmarch leather letter sticker ($55; available at Anya Hindmarch).
Diptyque Eau Plurielle ($90 for 200 ml; available at Diptyque).
Reed Krakoff limited-edition felt RK40L in pink/fuschia ($1,290; available at Reed Krakoff).
Chloé Darcy ring ($290; available at Fivestory).
Joe Fresh lace underwear set ($15; available at Joe Fresh).
Fleur du Mal satin Bullet bra ($128; available at Fleur du Mal).
Packed Party Be Mine, K? Valentine's Day package including Jonathan Adler notebook, Sugarfina Champagne gummies, Trust Fund Beauty nail polish, Blaine Bowen bracelet ($45; available at Packed Party).
Chinti and Parker Love appliqué sweater ($575; available at Kirna Zabete).
FOR HIM
Del Toro men's red suede dip dye Sardegna sneakers ($325; available at Del Toro).
Uniqlo men's cashmere v-neck sweater ($89.90; available at Uniqlo).
Marlon Brando: Anatomy of an Actor ($49.95; available at Phaidon).
Alexander McQueen skull-patterned cotton-blend socks ($80; available at Mr.Porter).
DUBS Acoustic Filters ($25; available at Get Dubs).
Debut Carbon Turntable ($449; available at MoMA Store).
Shinola iPad Air sleeve ($135; available at Shinola).
PonoPlayer digital music player ($399; available at PonoMusic).