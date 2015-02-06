20 Stylish Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him or Her

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, you’re probably thinking about securing a dinner reservation, putting a call into your florist, and yes, finding a gift for that special someone that somehow perfectly sums up how much you care about them. Easier said than done.

We’re here to tell you that nobody wants a cheesy sweatshirt with hearts on it or a stale box of drugstore chocolates—hello relationship killers.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 20 stylish gifts at a mix of price points, and for just about every taste. We absolutely won’t judge you for passing this on to that special someone to give them a little nudge in the right gift direction either.