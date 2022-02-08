Here’s How Far Genevieve Makes It on ‘The Bachelor’ After Her Explosive Fight With Shanae

Since her explosive fight with Bachelor Nation’s number-one enemy at the moment (a.k.a Shanae), fans have wanted to know more about Genevieve from The Bachelor 2022 and how far she makes it with Clayton.

Genevieve was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even premiered.

According to Reality Steve, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short list to be the next Bachelor, such as Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, but ABC chose Clayton for his story. “Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in November 2021, Clayton confirmed that he found love on The Bachelor season 26. “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought,” he said. “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.” Clayton also told Good Morning America that came into The Bachelor with a “checklist of sorts” but but the women surprised him when “they brought all of that and so much more.”

So what happens to Genevieve on The Bachelor 2022 and how far does she make it after her heated feud with Shanae? Read on for what we know about Genevieve’s love story with Clayton. (For more Bachelor 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Who is Genevieve from The Bachelor 2022?

Who is Genevieve Parisi from The Bachelor 2022? Genevieve is a 26-year-old from Rehoboth, Massachusetts, but she currently lives in Los Angeles, California. Her Instagram handle is @genparisi. “Small town girl living in Los Angeles,” her Instagram bio reads.

When she was announced as part of The Bachelor season 26 cast, Serene posted a photo of her headshot for the show, along with the caption: “Get ready to be entertained by my facial expressions. 👀🥰.” On premiere day, she posted a photo of her and Clayton from Night One with a quote from her limo entrance: “‘Genevieve you have to make yourself stand out during limo exits’ Me to Clayton: ‘I’m so nervous.'”

In her Bachelor bio, Genevieve described herself as “ambitious, confident and persistent” and her dream man as someone who has a “good relationship with their mother” and can have “deep, meaningful conversations.” “Genevieve is looking for a man with whom she can get lost in their own little world. She is ambitious, confident and persistent, and says that when she wants something, there isn’t much that can stop her from going for it,” her bio reads. “Her dream man is someone that will let her maintain her independence and always keep her laughing. She wants someone who won’t be afraid to admit that they are wrong or change their personality when they are bro-ing out’ with the guys. They also must have a good relationship with their mother and be able to have deep, meaningful conversations. What Genevieve wants is to find a passionate man who can flirt with her well past the first date and make their love go the distance.”

For her fun facts, Genevieve listed the following:

• Genevieve doesn’t like public speaking.

• Genevieve loves to go fishing.

• Genevieve says Hailey and Justin Bieber are #RelationshipGoals.

What is Genevieve’s job?

What is Genevieve’s job? Genevieve lists her job on The Bachelor as a “Bartender.” She graduated from Hishop Feehan High School in in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a scholarship announcement in 2015, Genevieve was pursuing a nursing degree. Her mother, Anne Parisi, is also a nurse at RI Hospital. Genevieve is also an influencer and is represented by the management company A-List Me. She also modeled for the brand Muscle Beach in 2019.

What happens to Genevieve on The Bachelor 2022?

What happens to Genevieve on The Bachelor 2022? Genevieve is eliminated in week seven in seventh place. Though she never has a One-on-One date with Clayton, she and Shanae Ankney, a 29-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio, go on a Two-on-One date in the week five, according to Reality Steve, who tweeted videos of Shanae and Genevieve on the date. According to Reality Steve, Shanae and Genevieve took a Maid of the Mist to Dufferin Island Park in Ontario, Canada. He also posted videos of Shanae and Genevieve with Clayton at Queen Victoria Park, where he gave Genevieve a rose and eliminated Shanae.

The date came after Shanae wasn’t on the winning team of a group date in week four but crashes the party of the winning team and breaks their trophy. At the party, Genevieve and Shanae also get into a fight, which leads to their Two-on-One date in the following episode. Genevieve was eliminated two Rose Ceremonies after her Two-on-One date in week seven before Hometown Dates. According to Reality Steve, Genevieve doesn’t go on a date with Clayton that week and is eliminated before the Rose Ceremony.

SPOILER: Who is The Bachelor 2022 winner?

Who is The Bachelor 2022 winner? The winner for The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Reality Steve reports that the final three are Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia; Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida; and Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado. A Reddit post by @workingbach13 in December 2021 theorized that the winner was either Susie or Rachel because they both followed Cary Fetman on Instagram. Cary is the Bachelor franchise’s stylist and costume designer who often styles the lead and the last two contestants for the Final Rose Ceremony.

The post speculated that Susie could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she was the first of the final three Bachelor contestants to return to social media, which has been consistent with past Bachelor and Bachelorette winners. Susie’s family and friends also follow Clayton on Instagram. A fan account has also posted an alleged screenshot of Susie commenting heart eye emojis on one of Clayton’s recent Instagram photos, which he liked. Susie also received the Pretty Woman date—a.k.a. a date where the lead and the contestant go on a shopping spree—in Vienna, Austria, in week seven, which has been indicative of other Bachelor and Bachelorette winners who have had similar dates, such as Rachel Kirkconnell from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James; Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber; Becca Kufrin from The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr.; and Bryan Abasolo from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay. Reality Steve also hinted in a tweet in November 2021 that there’s evidence that Susie won Clayton’s Bachelor season. “Do I post pics of Susie from Clayton’s season out last night so the subsequent dissection of the pics, freak out, and speculation from the fans can commence?” he tweeted.

The post, however, also speculated that Rachel could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she returned to social media at the exact time Clayton did. Rachel’s mom also followed Clayton on Instagram but unfollowed him when filming ended. Rachel Clayton also both liked the same Instagram photo of The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer 20 minutes after it was posted, even though Rachel doesn’t follow Jesse on Instagram. Rachel was also the only contestant from Clayton’s final three that liked season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young’s first photo with her winner, Nayte Olukoya, which Clayton also liked.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Clayton and his Bachelor winner are engaged, but if he did propose, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard?

In case you didn’t know: Clayton Echard is The Bachelor 2022. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. He was eliminated in week six in eighth place. He was sent home after a One-on-One date with Michelle, who told him that there’s “something missing” between them. “I just want to find love so badly,” he said in a confessional interview after his elimination. “And have a family. And start that chapter of my life. I want it more than anything else. I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Whatever it takes.” After his elimination, Clayton received a letter from Michelle’s student, who cheers him on. “This just shows me I want kids one day,” Clayton said as he read the letter. The episode also shows a producer asking the student what should be next for Clayton, to which the student says, “He’ll be the next Bachelor.”

So who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard? According to his Linkedin, Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He’s also set to earn a Master of Business Administration in health and healthcare from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Clayton has worked a sales representative at Stryker, a medical devices company, since January 2018. He was hired in 2016 as a sales associate.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a division 1 collegiate athlete for the university’s football team, the Missouri Tigers. After graduation, he was a professional NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks from August to September 2016. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” Clayton’s Linkedin reads. According to his Instagram, @claytonechard, Clayton is also a former freestyle rapper and refers to himself as a “washed-up athlete.” He confirmed that his current industry is still orthopaedic sales.

In his bio for Michelle’s Bachelorette season, Clayton described his “perfect woman” as someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout.” “Clayton is a Missouri thoroughbred who has it all – good looks, a great job and a wonderful family,” his bio read. “The only thing missing is the perfect woman with whom to share his life. His dream woman is funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout. He wants to find something truly special and is willing to put in the hard work to find love that will last forever. Clayton is so excited to meet Michelle and loves that she has a passion for her career. His mom is a teacher just like Michelle, and he finds it impressive that she’s made this journey work without having to take time away from her students. Clayton truly believes that Michelle could be the perfect match for him. Will they hit it off?”

For his fun facts, Clayton listed the following:

– Clayton had a mohawk in college.

– Clayton’s rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh.

– Clayton would love to own multiple gyms

