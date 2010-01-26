Generationals: Band Talks About Living in New Orleans and What’s Next

StyleCaster: What is your latest/newfound inspiration?

Grant Widmer: I look up videos on YouTube of people shredding on guitar.

Ted Joyner: Owls.

Tess Brunet: Love at First Sight,Young Man, Cass McCombs, and Atlas Sound.

Michael Libramento: Empty space.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

GW: iPhone. I especially like it because I can easily check my stocks in

my portfolio.

TJ: Uh, Verizon LG?

TB: Neither.

ML: Does the BlackBerry have buttons? If so, I’d probably pick that one.

SC: Do you Twitter? If so, what is your user name?

GW: I do the twittering for the band, @generationals.

TJ: Yes, but not very often. My user name is @thirteenthward.

TB: Just started. @au_ras_au_ras.

ML: I have a page but I haven’t used it. I think my user name is @mjlibramento.

SC: What is your favorite movie?

GW: Raising Arizona.

TJ: Top three: Rushmore, Hard Days Night, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.

TB: Harry and the Hendersons.

ML: Back to the Future.

SC: When did you know you wanted to be a musician/songwriter/singer?

GW: When I got to college and got into a band. I knew I would always write

songs and perform them. I can’t do anything else.

TJ: When I saw Hard Days Night; I was about 10.

TB: In high school — 10th grade.

ML: Today.

SC: What is your favorite band?

GW: The Talking Heads.

TJ: The Meters.

TB: I can’t tell you. No seriously that is an impossible question for me to answer. I am not capable.

ML: Ice Cream, from Asheville, North Carolina.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

GW: “Soldier of Love” by Sade.

TJ: Johnny Get Angry by Joanie Sommers.

TB: “Just a Growin'” by Young Man.

ML: “Say What You Will,” the rough mix from an up and coming Angi West EP. Piano/vocals and drums duet, with me on drums.

SC: Do you have a music icon?

GW: Dylan. John Lennon, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and Nick Lowe mean a lot to me too.

TJ: David Byrne.

TB: Nick Lowe.

ML: My dad.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

GW: Headed to the Midwest for some shows in February. Kansas City!

TJ: Kansas City, Missouri.

TB: Houma, L.A.

ML: Manhattan.

SC: What books are you reading now?

GW: I’ve been reading a book called Lush Life by Richard Price for about a year. Before that I managed to read Rabbit Run by John Updike and Brave New World in a few months, but I am not a fast reader.

TJ: My girlfriend just got me David Byrne’s Bicycle Diaries. But Ive only just started it.

TB: The Power and the Glory byGraham Greene.

ML: Notes And Tones by Art Taylor and Miles by Miles Davis.

SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

GW: “Akcalvin.” I thought it would sound cool and that girls would think it was mysterious and cool. That did not end up being the case.

TJ: TDogg929. Probably the most original and inventive screen name ever conceived.

TB: Tulip0978.

ML: None.

SC: Are you dating anyone?

GW: Yes! She’s lovely.

TJ: Yes.

TB: Yes I am, a Korean monkey named Noodles

ML: No.

SC: Do your lyrics reflect upon personal experiences?

GW: Of course, I’m not sure how else to do it. Never too directly, but there’s always a basis in something that happened to me.

TJ: Sometimes.

TB: In my solo project, Au Ras Au Ras, they do.

ML: Almost exclusively.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

GW: I’ve been watching all this stuff on the History Channel about the Mayan calendar and all the 2012 stuff — the sun imploding into a black hole in the middle of the galaxy, etc. I would just go to that date in 2012 so I could see all those nutty people’s faces when nothing happens.

TJ: Id like to go back to 1814 to watch the Battle of New Orleans go down and then party with all the pirates afterwards.

TB: When Thomas Paine was around (February 9, 1737 – June 8, 1809). I would’ve liked to have been his friend or wife, but I don’t know what this would mean for me and Noodles.

ML: The big band.

SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination in New Orleans?

GW: Bennachin! Great West African food in a quiet spot in the Quarter.

TJ: Mollys at the Market. There are several that are great.

TB: Butcher.

ML: Rallys.

SC: What is your favorite drink and where do you like to drink it?

GW: I like beer. One of my all-time favorites is a can of Tecate with a lime in it at Club deVille in Austin.

TJ: Bloody Mary outside at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.

TB: Yerba mate anywhere — mostly anywhere there’s a scene.

ML: Basil Hayden neat and a glass of soda water. I’ll drink it any place that has it.

SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New Orleans, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?

GW: New Orleans has tons of great neighborhoods. I’m very interested in West Carrollton right now. The main drag, Oak Street, just got a lot of work done and it looks great. They have a huge festival there every fall called Poboy Fest that has turned into a can’t-miss thing every year. There are a couple of amazing restaurants — Jacques-Imo’s, Brigtsen’s — and some great places to hang out in a nice ambience. Very weird. The tour would be called “Safari: Cataloguing the West-Orleanian Cousins of Bywater Crazies.”

TJ: I think I would just start at St. Joes on Magazine Street (which I grew up going to) and just hit every bar I had ever fake IDed my way into as a minor. The tour would be called Lets See How Far Downtown We Can Make It Before We Die.”

TB: My neighborhood, the Irish Channel, because it is the best neighborhood in the world and it would be called “There Are So Many Reasons Why My Neighborhood is Better Than Yours.”

ML: I’m not sure what neighborhood I would choose, but the tour would be called “Hitchhiker’s Guide to New Orleans.”

SC: What song do you have on repeat right now?

GW: “Something’s Gonna Happen” by Marshall Crenshaw and “Neglect” by The Mekons.

TJ: Rihannas The Wait is Ova.

TB: “Take Care” off the new Beach House album.

ML: “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart” by Alicia Keys.

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

GW: Driving around the country in a van, playing shows. I’ll have more gray hair, but I’ll be really happy.

TJ: Hopefully still making music. Perhaps on that moon colony theyre talking about? 2020 Thats probably doable.

TB: Happily married with two kids, balancing a successful solo career as well as being the drummer for Generationals.

ML: I could see myself owning a house by then. Where? No idea.

SC: What was your first gig?

GW: It was the first ever show of The Eames Era, December 2002 at Ichabod’s in Baton Rouge. It was Friday the 13th. I should’ve taken that as a sign.

TJ: In 6thgrade at our grammar schools auditorium. We played one song. We killed it.

TB: At a dive bar in Houma, L.A. with my Uncle who used to sneak me into my own gigs because I was underage.

ML: I read jokes aloud from trading cards in a talent show when I was in elementary school. A termite walks into a bar and says, “Where’s the bar tender?”

