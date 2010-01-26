Generationals: Band Talks About Living in New Orleans and What’s Next

StyleCaster: What is your latest/newfound inspiration?
Grant Widmer: I look up videos on YouTube of people shredding on guitar.
Ted Joyner: Owls.
Tess Brunet: Love at First Sight,Young Man, Cass McCombs, and Atlas Sound.
Michael Libramento: Empty space.
SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?
GW: iPhone. I especially like it because I can easily check my stocks in
my portfolio.
TJ: Uh, Verizon LG?
TB: Neither.
ML: Does the BlackBerry have buttons? If so, I’d probably pick that one.
SC: Do you Twitter? If so, what is your user name?
GW: I do the twittering for the band, @generationals.
TJ: Yes, but not very often. My user name is @thirteenthward.
TB: Just started. @au_ras_au_ras.
ML: I have a page but I haven’t used it. I think my user name is @mjlibramento.
SC: What is your favorite movie?
GW: Raising Arizona.
TJ: Top three: Rushmore, Hard Days Night, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.
TB: Harry and the Hendersons.
ML: Back to the Future.
SC: When did you know you wanted to be a musician/songwriter/singer?
GW: When I got to college and got into a band. I knew I would always write
songs and perform them. I can’t do anything else.
TJ: When I saw Hard Days Night; I was about 10.
TB: In high school — 10th grade.
ML: Today.
SC: What is your favorite band?
GW: The Talking Heads.
TJ: The Meters.
TB: I can’t tell you. No seriously that is an impossible question for me to answer. I am not capable.
ML: Ice Cream, from Asheville, North Carolina.
SC: What was the last song you listened to?
GW: “Soldier of Love” by Sade.
TJ: Johnny Get Angry by Joanie Sommers.
TB: “Just a Growin'” by Young Man.
ML: “Say What You Will,” the rough mix from an up and coming Angi West EP. Piano/vocals and drums duet, with me on drums.
SC: Do you have a music icon?
GW: Dylan. John Lennon, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and Nick Lowe mean a lot to me too.
TJ: David Byrne.
TB: Nick Lowe.
ML: My dad.
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
GW: Headed to the Midwest for some shows in February. Kansas City!
TJ: Kansas City, Missouri.
TB: Houma, L.A.
ML: Manhattan.
SC: What books are you reading now?
GW: I’ve been reading a book called Lush Life by Richard Price for about a year. Before that I managed to read Rabbit Run by John Updike and Brave New World in a few months, but I am not a fast reader.
TJ: My girlfriend just got me David Byrne’s Bicycle Diaries. But Ive only just started it.
TB: The Power and the Glory byGraham Greene.
ML: Notes And Tones by Art Taylor and Miles by Miles Davis.
SC: What was your first AIM screen name?
GW: “Akcalvin.” I thought it would sound cool and that girls would think it was mysterious and cool. That did not end up being the case.
TJ: TDogg929. Probably the most original and inventive screen name ever conceived.
TB: Tulip0978.
ML: None.
SC: Are you dating anyone?
GW: Yes! She’s lovely.
TJ: Yes.
TB: Yes I am, a Korean monkey named Noodles
ML: No.
SC: Do your lyrics reflect upon personal experiences?
GW: Of course, I’m not sure how else to do it. Never too directly, but there’s always a basis in something that happened to me.
TJ: Sometimes.
TB: In my solo project, Au Ras Au Ras, they do.
ML: Almost exclusively.
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
GW: I’ve been watching all this stuff on the History Channel about the Mayan calendar and all the 2012 stuff — the sun imploding into a black hole in the middle of the galaxy, etc. I would just go to that date in 2012 so I could see all those nutty people’s faces when nothing happens.
TJ: Id like to go back to 1814 to watch the Battle of New Orleans go down and then party with all the pirates afterwards.
TB: When Thomas Paine was around (February 9, 1737 – June 8, 1809). I would’ve liked to have been his friend or wife, but I don’t know what this would mean for me and Noodles.
ML: The big band.
SC: Where is your favorite downtown destination in New Orleans?
GW: Bennachin! Great West African food in a quiet spot in the Quarter.
TJ: Mollys at the Market. There are several that are great.
TB: Butcher.
ML: Rallys.
SC: What is your favorite drink and where do you like to drink it?
GW: I like beer. One of my all-time favorites is a can of Tecate with a lime in it at Club deVille in Austin.
TJ: Bloody Mary outside at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.
TB: Yerba mate anywhere — mostly anywhere there’s a scene.
ML: Basil Hayden neat and a glass of soda water. I’ll drink it any place that has it.
SC: If you were to lead a walking tour of New Orleans, what neighborhood would you choose and what would the tour be called?
GW: New Orleans has tons of great neighborhoods. I’m very interested in West Carrollton right now. The main drag, Oak Street, just got a lot of work done and it looks great. They have a huge festival there every fall called Poboy Fest that has turned into a can’t-miss thing every year. There are a couple of amazing restaurants — Jacques-Imo’s, Brigtsen’s — and some great places to hang out in a nice ambience. Very weird. The tour would be called “Safari: Cataloguing the West-Orleanian Cousins of Bywater Crazies.”
TJ: I think I would just start at St. Joes on Magazine Street (which I grew up going to) and just hit every bar I had ever fake IDed my way into as a minor. The tour would be called Lets See How Far Downtown We Can Make It Before We Die.”
TB: My neighborhood, the Irish Channel, because it is the best neighborhood in the world and it would be called “There Are So Many Reasons Why My Neighborhood is Better Than Yours.”
ML: I’m not sure what neighborhood I would choose, but the tour would be called “Hitchhiker’s Guide to New Orleans.”
SC: What song do you have on repeat right now?
GW: “Something’s Gonna Happen” by Marshall Crenshaw and “Neglect” by The Mekons.
TJ: Rihannas The Wait is Ova.
TB: “Take Care” off the new Beach House album.
ML: “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart” by Alicia Keys.
SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?
GW: Driving around the country in a van, playing shows. I’ll have more gray hair, but I’ll be really happy.
TJ: Hopefully still making music. Perhaps on that moon colony theyre talking about? 2020 Thats probably doable.
TB: Happily married with two kids, balancing a successful solo career as well as being the drummer for Generationals.
ML: I could see myself owning a house by then. Where? No idea.
SC: What was your first gig?
GW: It was the first ever show of The Eames Era, December 2002 at Ichabod’s in Baton Rouge. It was Friday the 13th. I should’ve taken that as a sign.
TJ: In 6thgrade at our grammar schools auditorium. We played one song. We killed it.
TB: At a dive bar in Houma, L.A. with my Uncle who used to sneak me into my own gigs because I was underage.
ML: I read jokes aloud from trading cards in a talent show when I was in elementary school. A termite walks into a bar and says, “Where’s the bar tender?”
