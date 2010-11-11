Gender Bending Fashion Moments: Our Top 10 Editorials

The second issue of Industrie Magazine was just released, and its cover girl is, well, not actually a girl. It’s none other than Marc Jacobs, styled by Louis Vuitton’s go-to lady Katie Grand in some of womenswear’s biggest (and most feminine) trends thigh-high stockings, leopard print heels and a fur-collared coat. While Marc is known for pushing the envelope, this gender-bending concept has been extremely popular in fashion publications in recent years. We’re not talking Annie Hall-esque tomboys or the androgyny that stems from scary-thin models. We mean girls and guys in full-on drag! Yes, fifty percent of this list consists of either Marc Jacobs or Baptiste Giabiconi who can’t seem to escape being dressed in woman’s clothing by Karl Lagerfeld but all of these fellas and femmes are all looking pretty fabulous. Click through to see all of our favorites!
Olivier Zahm + Karl Lagerfeld + Baptiste Giabiconi = sex, as proven in this editorial for Purple Fashion's Fall 2010 issue.
PAPER Magazine featured Charlotte Ronson, Rachel Roy, Linda Fargo, and nine other fearless females dressed as dudes in its brilliantly titled editorial, "She's Got Balls."
Lady Gaga, erm, Jo Calderone, was the cover star of Vogue Hommes Japan's Fall 2010 issue, shot by Nick Knight.
We don't know which one of these stunners looks better in an evening gown: Anja Rubik or Baptiste Giabiconi, shot by Karl Lagerfeld for Vogue Nippon.
Terry Richardson helped James Franco get in touch with his feminine side for the most recent issue of Candy, the world's "first transversal style magazine."
Marc Jacobs' cherry red lips and nails shot by Francois Nars in celebration of NARS' fifteenth anniversary last year.
This editorial for i-D aptly titled "Gender Agenda" features director and photographer Floria Sgismondi and her husband, Lillian Berlin of the band Living Things, who seriously rocked some womenswear.
Half of one of the fashion world's most famous pairs, Inez Lamsweerde, shot by her partner Vinoodh Matadin for the second issue of The Gentlewoman.
Baptiste Giabiconi, shot by you guessed it Karl Lagerfeld for Vogue Paris in nothing but a Chanel tweed jacket and black pumps. Oh la la!