Gender Bending Fashion Moments: Our Top 10 Editorials

The second issue of Industrie Magazine was just released, and its cover girl is, well, not actually a girl. It’s none other than Marc Jacobs, styled by Louis Vuitton’s go-to lady Katie Grand in some of womenswear’s biggest (and most feminine) trends thigh-high stockings, leopard print heels and a fur-collared coat. While Marc is known for pushing the envelope, this gender-bending concept has been extremely popular in fashion publications in recent years. We’re not talking Annie Hall-esque tomboys or the androgyny that stems from scary-thin models. We mean girls and guys in full-on drag! Yes, fifty percent of this list consists of either Marc Jacobs or Baptiste Giabiconi who can’t seem to escape being dressed in woman’s clothing by Karl Lagerfeld but all of these fellas and femmes are all looking pretty fabulous. Click through to see all of our favorites!