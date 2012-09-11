GenArt Spring 2013: Fresh Faces, Florals, Fierce Creativity

GenArt Fresh Faces in Fashion curates some of the best new designers, showcasing them in an ensemble fashion show during New York Fashion Week for . Previous designers who made their debut here include the Mulleavy sisters of Rodarte and Phillip Lim. This year the designers included Anne Sofie Madsen, Gretchen Jones, Chloe comme Parris, AMANDALEWKEE, COMEFORBREAKFAST, and Gen Art global contest winner Katungulu Mwendwa who came all the way from Kenya. The show was hosted by Gossip Girl and Sparkle actress Tika Sumpter. The collections were fresh, innovative and less commercial than some of their more established peers.

Each designer presented a short video introducing their line, aesthetic and just why fashion is important to them. Standout pieces included metallic tweed pants from Gretchen Jones, animal inspired jackets from Anne Sofie Madsen and great chiffon and cotton draped blouses and shorts from Katungulu Mwendwa. Almost all designers had their version of the perfect spring dress in floral prints while Chloe comme Parris also showed great jackets.

It was interesting to not only discover these new designers, but also to forecast the direction and influence on fashion that these new designers are bringing to the mix. Expect to be hearing a lot more about these labels in the near future.