A Site to See: Gemvara Lets You Completely Customize Fine Jewelry

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an addictive jewelry site called Gemvara.

Why You Should Bookmark It: The only thing better than custom-designing your own shoes is doing the same for engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets, and pretty much any other kind of jewelry you can imagine—which is just what made-to-order jewelry site Gemvara offers. Every piece you see on the site can be customized with up to 30 different gemstones and 9 different precious metals,” the site’s Director of Jewelry Curation, Callie Smith, tells StyleCaster.

“Everything from high-end engagement rings to pendants ranging from $200 to, if you choose our biggest diamond and put it in a platinum ring, it can go up to more than $20,000. You can customize anything to your price point, and there are more than 1,000 styles so the options are endless.”

How It Works: The site runs on a unique inventory-free model, which means that none of the pieces you see on the site actually exist; they are only created when you order them to your own personal specifications. The designs on the site are merely suggestions; gemstones can be swapped out and designs can be altered, as well as engraved.

“We have pieces you can’t find on other sites or in jewelry stores, because no one could possibly stock the number we have listed,” Callie explains. “Every piece is made to order, which is why we’re able to offer so many different combinations.” This might seem like a process that would take some time, but the contrary is true.

“It’s different from a custom-made piece in that we actually can deliver within a week to two weeks,” Callie says. “We have really strong partnerships with the manufacturers we work with, all in the US, and most in New York. it sounds grandiose, but it really is a revolutionary way to produce this jewelry in such a short time frame.”

Anyone can shop; you just head to the homepage and start browsing by category, and the Customization Module lets you make seemingly infinite changes to the designs, which show up automatically so you can see exactly what the piece looks like with different stones. It also updates the price in real-time so you can see how it changes if you swap, for example, a ruby or sapphire in the place of a diamond.

Bigtime Bonus Points: Every single piece on the site comes with a 101-day grace period, during which you can return your purchase for a full refund if you aren’t satisfied. “These are really, really meaningful purchases and it’s hard to get over that hurtle of buying fine jewelry online,” Callie explains.

“To assuage that fear, we have 101-day returns. It’s pretty risk-free, which is really unique for a custom-made piece, that you can return it for a full refund. Even if you have your piece engraved, you still have 101 days to return it if you’re not fully satisfied.”

Check It Out: Gemvara.com