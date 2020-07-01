Luxe Gemstone Earrings No Jewelry Box is Complete Without

Scroll To See More Images

Colorful gemstones—from green emeralds, ruby reds, royal purples, and jewel-toned turquoises just to name a very select few, are a bold and timeless statement piece that belongs in pretty much everyone’s permanent jewelry collection. Whether you prefer to correlate your gem pickings based on your favorites colors, birthstone gems, or like to have one of each on deck, there’s a chic and infinitely timeless gemstone piece to complement anyone’s accessory lineup.

Gemstone earrings are one of the best ways to showcase these dazzling gems, offering a semi-subdued way to wear bolder colors that still stand out, make a statement, and compliment your outfit—- and, without competing with it. From fine jewelry selections to chic, cocktail jewelry pieces, and everything in between, there’s something out there for every taste and budget. Go bright and bold with a dazzling drop earring, or keep it subtle and colorful with modest stud—the options for gemstone earrings are limitless. Ready to add a pair to your own collection? Scroll through below to check out our favorite affordable styles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Chuvora Gemstone Hook Earrings

These vintage-inspired, quality sterling silver dangle earrings feature the striking royal purple hue of the amethyst gemstone. These nickel-free earrings are also suitable for those with sensitive skin.

2. Amazon Essentials Gemstone Stud Earrings

These simple stud earrings are anything but boring. The beautiful sapphire blue shade is the perfect jewel-toned accent to pair with casual or dressier ensembles. They’re also designed with butterfly backings for ease of use.

3. Scutum Craft Genuine Natural Gemstone Earrings

These stunning dangle earrings feature a blush pink gemstone that complements just about any outfit, hair color, or makeup look. The gold plated finish ensures these earrings are safe for those with allergies and sensitive skin.