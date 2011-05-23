Gemma Ward Swims & Sings In ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Clip

I’ll admit, the two things that drew me to the movie theater upon the release of the first Pirates of the Caribbean flick back in 2003 were the eternally gorgeous Johnny Deppwho stars as Captain Jack Sparrowand one of my personal style icons Kiera Knightly. Now, three movies later, I will watch the latest installment for one reason alone: Australian model Gemma Ward‘s big screen debut as Tamara the Mermaid Queen. (Sorry, Penelope! We know you probably look super hot, too.)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was released this weekend, and in this clip that’s circulating the web, we learn that not only is Gemma hauntingly beautiful in her role as a mermaid that seduces unsuspecting sailors, but she also sings! She has quite the enchanting voice, don’t you think?

Give it a watch, and let us know if you plan on seeing the newest Pirates movie.