Gemma Ward, And Other Fashion Models Who Ate And Are Still Awesome

A few years ago, the fashion world was dying over the Australian-born, 17-year-old Gemma Ward. She was everywhere; like a less-bleached, non-Converse wearing Agyness Deyn. She then disappeared, did a few movies, and apparently ate a sandwich…or two. Now, perhaps spawned by blogger BryanBoy’s comments on her recent weight gain she is back in the public eye. He commented that there was room for her in the plus-size category (fyi, just because you gain some weight does not mean you should just be shifted into the plus size division….there are also strict guidelines for those ladies, as well), to which she gave him and the rest of the media the stink-eye.

We say, whatevs, she still has the face of an alien angel, and has a few legit acting roles under her belt. To show the gorgeous Aussie she’s not alone, here are a few other models who scoffed at the runway in lieu of a little weight gain, and have gone on to have fruitful (meaning they were allowed to eat) and successful careers.

Tyra Banks

Whether you love her or hate her, you can’t argue that the woman is a business powerhouse. With America’s Next Top Model plus The Tyra Banks Show, the woman has made it her personal goal to say “ha” to anyone that gave her sh** about putting on a few pounds.

Karolina Kurkova

The Victoria’s Secret model was given flak for walking the catwalk after having put on a few pounds, to which she said was due to a condition called hypothyroidism. She is now focusing on motherhood, but also had a role in G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, and raises awareness for charities such as Women Together, and The Beautiful Life Fund.

Ali Michael

The 19-year-old spoke out against the fashion industry when she was dropped from countless shows for having gained some weight mid-season. After a brief hiatus, to which she used to get healthy again, she is back modeling, but isn’t willing to adhere to the impossible expectations. Stick to your guns (and your salads), girl.

Jodie Kidd

After overcoming a rampant drug addiction and anorexia, the British beauty began to get dropped from fashion shows, being told she was “too fat.” She is now a very successful British TV personality, and helped launch The World’s Association Polo in the Park, as well as playing regularly herself.