Gemma Ward Lands Role in Upcoming ‘Gatsby’ Remake

Australian beauty Gemma Ward is inarguably one of my favorite models of all time. Her career has been a dramatic one, and she has truly experienced every pleasure and pitfall that the fashion industry has to offer. Following the death of fellow Aussie lover Heath Ledger, Ward stepped back and took a break from her fast-paced lifestyle, and has been laying low ever since.

Now, it seems like she is finally ready to make her comeback. This summer, she had a small part inPirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and it has just been announced that she will have a “significant” role in Baz Luhrmann‘s highly anticipated remake of The Great Gatsby, The Herald Sun reports.

While I’m not too familiar with her acting abilities, and the feline-faced model craze has certainly died down, she is still stunning and will light up the screen. I can only hope this is the beginning of her return to the spotlight, but it’s hard to say. Do you think she will ever be a key player in the fashion world again?