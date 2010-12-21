StyleCaster
Share

Gemma Redux: Hot Holiday Necklace How-To And Giveaway!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Gemma Redux: Hot Holiday Necklace How-To And Giveaway!

Kerry Pieri
by
Gemma Redux: Hot Holiday Necklace How-To And Giveaway!
14 Start slideshow

Quitting a career in law to make jewelry is just the sort of life decision that keeps parents up at night, but Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux has zero reason to look back. “I started making jewelry as a way to decompress while I was studying for the bar exam,” Dooley explains.

It wasn’t just about DIY though, the designer/lawyer explains, “I actually have not always been a big jewelry person. I think thats why I started, because I couldnt find stuff that I was excited about.” And what was lacking? “I was really drawn to more industrial metals and natural stones in their rough form as opposed to overly polished or faceted stones…its really what the collection has been about since the beginning.”

And then the story of Gemma Redux turned into a bit of a fashion fairytale by way of the Upper East Side. Unlike a lot of designers blinded solely by their creative process, Rachel’s lawyer brain kicked in. She focused heavily on public relations, getting her awesome, original pieces to magazines and stylists. The designer turned PR guru explains, “One of the first big partnerships I had was with Gossip Girl with Eric Damon and the Gossip Girl closet. They put it on the first season a lot and it just sort of blew up from there.”

Working with natural stones including agates, tiger-eye, malachite and lapis, Dooley found a unique place in the saturated jewelry market with her statement pieces that meld earthy elements with high design. They’re just the sort of fall-in-love with items that are worth the investment.

I visited the Gemma Redux showroom in the CFDA Incubator space a program by the CFDA and NYC to hook up and nurture young designers with potential to watch Rachel create by hand, in mere minutes, no less, a super gorgeous necklace for the holidays and it’s yours for the winning. Click through to see the piece come together and die over some of the jewelry in the Gemma Redux studio.

Exact directions on winning (hey, we want to be clear):

Go to the StyleCaster Facebook page, leave your name below the Gemma Redux image and we’ll pick a winner on Thursday. Bon chance!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

In love with this...

And these...

Know who else is? "Jessica Alba has one of our best-selling chain necklaces. Its not one thats particular fancy or with big stones or anything, its just one of our good solid pieces. And I think shes worn it publicly four or five times. Thats really nice to see, because then its not just a stylist putting it on her. She just likes it," Rachel says.

So much pretty to work with...

A sketch...

I die for these feather earrings...

The beginning stages of the soon to be stunning necklace!

Building...

A little more...

I'd wear just this...

And it just keeps getting better...

I'd wear it just like this, but it just gets better...

A final touch...

And what you can win...
But why, I ask, is jewelry a good gift? Oh God, please, its like, anything sparkly is the most amazing gift to get, right? I think that with jewelry  you can really make it your own. So its such a nice thing to give to people that you know its not about sizing, its not about whether its really their style in particular. It can be  totally fancy, totally fanciful, a gift that has nothing to do with reality. Its like jewelry can be totally based in the abstract dream world of what a gift can be and you can still give it to someone and they can use it," Rachel says and I think she might be right.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Bad Beauty Habits To Break

10 Bad Beauty Habits To Break
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share