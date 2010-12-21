Gemma Redux: Hot Holiday Necklace How-To And Giveaway!

Quitting a career in law to make jewelry is just the sort of life decision that keeps parents up at night, but Rachel Dooley of Gemma Redux has zero reason to look back. “I started making jewelry as a way to decompress while I was studying for the bar exam,” Dooley explains.

It wasn’t just about DIY though, the designer/lawyer explains, “I actually have not always been a big jewelry person. I think thats why I started, because I couldnt find stuff that I was excited about.” And what was lacking? “I was really drawn to more industrial metals and natural stones in their rough form as opposed to overly polished or faceted stones…its really what the collection has been about since the beginning.”

And then the story of Gemma Redux turned into a bit of a fashion fairytale by way of the Upper East Side. Unlike a lot of designers blinded solely by their creative process, Rachel’s lawyer brain kicked in. She focused heavily on public relations, getting her awesome, original pieces to magazines and stylists. The designer turned PR guru explains, “One of the first big partnerships I had was with Gossip Girl with Eric Damon and the Gossip Girl closet. They put it on the first season a lot and it just sort of blew up from there.”

Working with natural stones including agates, tiger-eye, malachite and lapis, Dooley found a unique place in the saturated jewelry market with her statement pieces that meld earthy elements with high design. They’re just the sort of fall-in-love with items that are worth the investment.

I visited the Gemma Redux showroom in the CFDA Incubator space a program by the CFDA and NYC to hook up and nurture young designers with potential to watch Rachel create by hand, in mere minutes, no less, a super gorgeous necklace for the holidays and it’s yours for the winning. Click through to see the piece come together and die over some of the jewelry in the Gemma Redux studio.

