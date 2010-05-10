Gemma Arterton Wows In Valentino At ‘The Prince Of Persia’ UK Premiere

Gemma Arterton attends the World Premiere of ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ at the Vue Westfield on May 9, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Stuart Wilson, Getty Images for Disney

Gemma Arterton may not be a household name just yet, but the British actress seems to be angling to become the next girl to watch on the red carpet. And playing the part of ingnue, the Prince of Persia star attended the UK premiere of the film (which also stars not-so-shabby-on-the-sex-appeal Jake Gyllenhaal) in a dramatic full gown.

The Clash of the Titans siren opted for a pre-Fall 2010 Valentino, a whimsical strapless, nude-hued creation with silver beading, and mesh overlay. She finished her elegant ensemble with a bold red lip and chic side-parted updo.

What do you think of this soon-to-be blockbuster actress’ fancy frock? Too Academy Awards, or just right for a young starlet vying for attention on the red carpet? Let us know in the comments!

See Gemma at work: Here’s a sneak peek of the movie.