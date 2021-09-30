Gemini, Your October Horoscope Says To Trust Your Head Over Your Heart

You’ve got beautiful things coming to you, Gemini! Your Gemini October 2021 horoscope is here and this month, you may be starting a new creative hobby or pouring your heart into a new romance. On October 5, a new moon will rush through your fifth house of fun and self-expression. This new moon is about letting go of your fear of criticism as you embrace your artistic side. Creating art isn’t about being perfect, because being creative is the most human thing you can do.

Your love life will become even more pronounced as of October 7. Venus will send heart emojis to your seventh house of partnerships, encouraging you to define the terms in your relationships. And remember—love comes in many forms and platonic love is just as beautiful as romantic love. However, your feelings for someone may come to a head by October 9, when Mercury and Mars join forces. Passions may reach boiling points, so don’t let your feelings get in the way of your judgment.

So much positivity will land in your lap by October 15. As the sun forms a trine with Jupiter, you may feel inspired to simply have a good time and embark on adventures. Don’t deny yourself what makes you happy! And when Mercury stations direct after a long retrograde on October 17, you’ll feel like things are taking a turn for the better and your desire to live life to the fullest will take the wheel.

You may have a realization about your ability to work with others as a team by October 20. This is when the full moon will rise in your 11th house of community, revealing those who share your goals and support your dreams. Join hands to make the world a better place and set your sights on a worthy cause!

Once Scorpio season begins on October 23, the cosmos will encourage you to focus on becoming more productive and committing to your short-term goals. How can you manage your time better? How can you avoid distractions? By October 26, you may experience some confusion in a relationship. As Venus squares off with Neptune, you may be susceptible to falling for illusions instead of the real thing. Remember to focus on the facts, Gem!