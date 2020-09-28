Gemini, Your October Horoscope Predicts Creativity & Positive Vibes

Throw your hands in the air like you just don’t care, because your Gemini October 2020 horoscope is here and it’s bursting with good news! The month begins with the sun in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, inspiring you to partake in the playground that is life. Dive into artistic expression, create things that convey the way you feel and open your heart to poetry. When a full moon activates your 11th house of community on October 1, you’ll feel like sharing your inner beauty with everyone you care about. By loving yourself, you’re learning how to love others on a more authentic, genuine level too.

However, you may feel like your social butterfly nature is a bit calmed down this month, as Venus cozies up in your fourth house of home and family around October 2. Who says staying home and ordering pizza can’t be just as romantic as going to a party? Relax and be an introvert for a while, because when Venus moves into your wild fifth house of creativity, you’ll feel like getting out there and making enough memories to last a lifetime!

When a new moon lights up your fifth house on October 16, it’s time to give yourself permission to follow your heart. What have you always wanted to do, but never had to guts to try? What have you always been passionate about, but never set aside enough time to explore? Now’s the time, Gemini. Don’t think twice!

Even though you’ll feel like having fun, make sure you don’t forget about your priorities either, because Mercury stations retrograde in your sixth house of work and health on October 27. This could wreak havoc on your schedule, encouraging errors and slip ups. Don’t worry if things get messy, because all the while, you’re learning more about how you can avoid these mistakes in the future. When Mercury retrogrades back into your romantic fifth house on October 27, it could bring back a former flame. Could it reignite a love that hasn’t quite extinguished, Gemini? You’ll find out soon enough.